Slick Kloss DeLighTable Touch-Surface Coffee Table

The DeLighTable by Kloss is a slick, 25-mm-thick coffee table that has a touch surface built in. It reacts to finger touches and glasses being rested on it, creating streams of light as you run your fingers across it, as you can see in the above video.

It doesn't house a computer or anything, so you won't be able to go through your pictures on it, but it's still really cool. It's been in development for a few years now, but it hasn't been available for sale until now, it'll set you back a cool $2,300, which actually seems somewhat reasonable for what you get, and will take four to six weeks to build.

The only real issue I have about it is how it's getting its power, as it has a cord running to the wall that really hurts the sexiness that this thing would bring to your living room. I guess if you have an outlet on the floor you could make it kind of subtle, but there's no real way to escape having a cord visibly snaking out of a leg of your coffee table. [Product Page via BornRich]