Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

SlamMan Punching Dummy Stands In for Peculiar Family Members

slamman.jpgTake out your holiday frustrations on SlamMan, a defenceless sand-filled dummy that might just remind you of most of your family members. He has LED target lights that suggest punching patterns for you, and even includes a pair of 12-ounce boxing gloves and a video to teach you exactly how to open up a can of whoopass on him. It might be the best $249.99 you ever spent, maybe even keeping you out of jail. [HomeVisions, via The Uber Review]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles