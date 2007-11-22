Take out your holiday frustrations on SlamMan, a defenceless sand-filled dummy that might just remind you of most of your family members. He has LED target lights that suggest punching patterns for you, and even includes a pair of 12-ounce boxing gloves and a video to teach you exactly how to open up a can of whoopass on him. It might be the best $249.99 you ever spent, maybe even keeping you out of jail. [HomeVisions, via The Uber Review]
SlamMan Punching Dummy Stands In for Peculiar Family Members
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.