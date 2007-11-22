SlamMan Punching Dummy Stands In for Peculiar Family Members

Take out your holiday frustrations on SlamMan, a defenceless sand-filled dummy that might just remind you of most of your family members. He has LED target lights that suggest punching patterns for you, and even includes a pair of 12-ounce boxing gloves and a video to teach you exactly how to open up a can of whoopass on him. It might be the best $249.99 you ever spent, maybe even keeping you out of jail. [HomeVisions, via The Uber Review]