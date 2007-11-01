SkypePhone launches on 3 Australia

We've heard plenty about the UK launch of the Skypephone recently, and now the very same phone is available here on the local 3 network. While Skype to Skype calling has been available already through X-Series plans, this new handset makes Skype available to anyone else on 3.

The handset is free on a $29 cap over 24 months, or $179 pre-paid. The deal includes 4,000 minutes of free Skype to Skype and 10,000 free Skype chat messages. That's more than 2 hours per day of Skype calling. Nice if you can get your family and friends to get Skype'd up.

The handset itself offers all the usual features: net, Bluetooth, MP3, microSD expansion, and a 2.0Mp camera (though I don't see a front camera, so you're SOL on 3 video calling).

The main colour doing the rounds is blue, though they mention pink trim is available for the laydeez. Available 'before Christmas'. [3 Skypephone]