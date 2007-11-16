Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Sir Paul "Pretty Sure" Beatles Catalogue Hits iTunes, Other Stores in 2008

Beatles_iTunes_Happening.jpgPaul McCartney just told Billboard that digital distribution of the Beatles back catalog is happening in 2008, and that the legal hurdles were already mostly cleared. Of course, he did qualify that with an "I'm pretty sure..." Here's what he told Billboard:

"It's all happening soon. Most of us are all sort of ready. The whole thing is primed, ready to go — there's just maybe one little sticking point left, and I think it's being cleared up as we speak, so it shouldn't be too long. It's down to fine-tuning, but I'm pretty sure it'll be happening next year, 2008."

He also says that the delay isn't because of problems, but because of the expected contractual issues as well as a need for very careful planning.

"You've got to get these things right," he explains. "You don't want to do something that's as cool as that and in three years time you think, 'Oh God, why did we do that?!"

Anyhow, any talk of impending Beatles arrival is exciting, regardless of the fact that I—and presumably most true Beatles fans—already have the compleat works of the Beatles on the damn iPod already. It's called perfectly legal CD ripping, and the kids have been doing it for years. [Billboard via TechDigest]

