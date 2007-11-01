First you get a taste of what the two sexy new Sidekicks, the LX and Slide, look like side by side. (Can someone please tell me why the logos are all oriented for "portrait" when there's never been a more "landscape" phone? I need an explanation.) That, my friends, is but the appetizer. Your main course is a smorgabord of Sizemodology, pitting the new little Sidekick Slide against the roughest, toughest "consumer" smartphones around: the T-Mobile HTC Shadow, Sprint's Palm Centro, the BlackBerry Curve, and of course the iPhone. You will find that deluxe second gallery after the jump.
Sidekick Slide Super Sizemodo
