While there isn't a lot to say that we haven't already said, it's nice to finally get the thing in the box and have a look. As Blam mentioned last week, it's sturdy and slim, with a nice bright screen—though not the biggest. It's definitely the most comfortable Sidekick for the pants... pocket. (I won't comment on the other pants attributes, as I do not have a degree in pantsology like Chen.) The interface is all too familiar, but the smaller form factor makes me happy. From what we can tell, the $199 phone is still slated to arrive at T-Mobile locations on November 7. Now, enjoy the gallery and stay tuned for one serious Sizemodo. [T-Mobile]
Sidekick Slide Slides Out of the Box
