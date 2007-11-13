Sidekick Slide Design Flaw Causes Resets?

Boy Genius reports that Sidekick Slide users are getting sudden restarts after flippign the screen up and down a few times. The cause? Apparently a build flaw that has too big of a gap between the contacts for the battery and the connector on the phone. Telstra, an Australian company, seems to be having similar problems on their version of the Motorola device called the Hiptop Slide. A temporary solution is to shove a piece of paper—maybe a business card—between the wall and the battery. This happening to any of you? [Boy Genius]