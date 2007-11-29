If your mobile phone's not quite annoying enough for you yet, researchers have created Shoogle, software that combines vibrations and sound effects to let you know when messages come in, how many you have in your inbox, and when you're battery's running low. The software uses the phone's accelerometer, so when you shake it, it makes you feel like you have balls of brass (clinking around inside your cellphone, that is). Mobile running out of juice? Shake that thing, and you'll hear and feel a volume of liquid sloshing around in there, getting smaller as your battery's power diminishes. There's even a animation to go along with each vibration and noise. Might be fun for a minute or two, but seems like this commotion might get old pretty fast. [New Scientist]
Shoogle Gives Your Phone Balls of Steel that Shake, Rattle and Roll
