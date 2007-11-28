Shimura Gives iPods a New Coat of Aluminum

Shimura's apparent goal is to add an additional layer of aluminium to Apple's already aluminum-covered product line. We already told you about the tarty blue aluminium housing for MacBooks. Today, Shimura is showing off a covering for the new nano, in red, black or silver, that clamps down with industrial might upon the slender little player. How can you doubt "the strength which excels the aircraft material hard magnesium content aluminium alloy (in comparison with the usual aluminum)"? Thanks for the clarity, Babelfish! [Shimura via Akihabara News]