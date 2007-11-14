Sharp's iPod Dock is Triangular, Black, Fugly

Sharp's DK-AP2 iPod dock looks like the result of a quick bunk-up between Darth Vader and a vacuum cleaner (laugh all you want, but I bet the nights are long and lonely when you're Dark Lord of the Sith). Compatible with just about every iPod ever made (including the new nanos) as well as other MP3 players, it's comes with a credit card-sized remote control and costs around $165. It's also available in white, meaning that any Princess Leia wannabes with Stockholm Syndrome should consider getting one. [Crave at CNET.co.uk via New Launches]