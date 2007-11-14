Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Sharp's iPod Dock is Triangular, Black, Fugly

sharp-dk-ap2bk-crave.jpgSharp's DK-AP2 iPod dock looks like the result of a quick bunk-up between Darth Vader and a vacuum cleaner (laugh all you want, but I bet the nights are long and lonely when you're Dark Lord of the Sith). Compatible with just about every iPod ever made (including the new nanos) as well as other MP3 players, it's comes with a credit card-sized remote control and costs around $165. It's also available in white, meaning that any Princess Leia wannabes with Stockholm Syndrome should consider getting one. [Crave at CNET.co.uk via New Launches]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

