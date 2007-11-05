Segway Mods Taking Over the Dweeb World

We had no idea Segways were being modded even more than PCs. Of course, you can put crazy, gigantic wheels on the thing, but you can also add all kinds of containers to carry stuff, pull a trailer with it, gold plate it, turn it into a rickshaw, and of course, it wouldn't be an American invention without plenty of room for advertising. Take a look at Segway Junkyard for even more outrageousness. [Segway Junkyard]