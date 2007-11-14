Security Camera Captures Image of Ghost?

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

A surveillance camera at a Parma, Ohio gas station caught some footage of what appeared to be a ghost last Sunday, and passersby were immediately calling the blue cloud an angel, attributing it to buried Indians from long ago, and evoking all sorts of supernatural beings.

One guy might've had it right: Maybe it was a plastic bag. Could it have been an out-of-focus blue plastic bag dancing around with the wind like that one in the film American Beauty? Could an image artifact like this have been caused by a cheap security camera? In this video, it's unclear whether people saw this "ghost" with their own eyes, or just watched a video of it. Mysterious. Pranksters at work? [Liveleak, via Neatorama]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

