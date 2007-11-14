Seagate Accidentally Shipped 1,800 Trojan-Horse Tainted Drives

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Maxtor_with_Bug.jpgRoughly 1,800 external drives manufactured by Seagate were infected with a Trojan horse virus that sent personal information back to China, according to the Taipei Times. The disk drives, sold at retail in Taiwan, were presumably messed with when they were in the possession of one of Seagate's Chinese subcontractors. The situation has been locked down, but it certainly puts a new spin on security fears, and Seagate itself has got to be pretty freaked out. All we have at the moment is a statement: "All products leaving the factory are now cleared of the virus." [Reuters]

