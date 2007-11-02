Scrabble Welcome Mat Welcomes Immaturity

With "Your Welcome Mat" by designer Jeni Rodger, the swappable letters make for endless fun. I mean, you don't even need to "welcome" people anymore. You could be like, "yo, sup" instead. And then your in-laws would know that you aren't just some beast that can be tamed, groomed and shoved in a clean pair of underwear. You despise clean underwear—which is just more fodder for the mat.

These may or may not actually be on sale. But get one now before they're all the rage at Target. [design via make]