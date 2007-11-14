Scooter Made of Reconstituted Appliances

The taillight is made of old vacuum parts. The side cowling covers are made from a porch light, cut in half. The entire project is a Frankenstein's scooter, the monster's trademark stitches replaced with welds, his green skin replaced with stainless steel. And when the project is finally done, the maker will surely take one good look at the scooter and ask himself, "Why the hell didn't I make a motorcycle?" [project via bbgadgets]