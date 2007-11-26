Say Cheese!

Now might be the time to assess your public behavioural traits because troops of omniscient Google cameras are invading our cities. After launching Google Maps for Australia in May, the process of capturing images to supplement Street View, a feature that has already immortalised countless gems from public streets and pavements, has officially begun.

Google will endeavour to mask or remove identifiable faces and licence plates in a bid to appease privacy activists, with Google Australia's head of corporate communications Rob Shilkin assuring:

We're giving very considerable thought to how best to safeguard Australian's privacy, including consulting experts and community groups, while enabling all Australians to benefit from this new feature.

Capital cities are being recorded over the summer and the images are likely to be available for viewing from the second half of next year.

Let us know if you see the Google vehicles in action. [news.com.au]