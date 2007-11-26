Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Say Cheese!

Google-Street-View.jpg

Now might be the time to assess your public behavioural traits because troops of omniscient Google cameras are invading our cities. After launching Google Maps for Australia in May, the process of capturing images to supplement Street View, a feature that has already immortalised countless gems from public streets and pavements, has officially begun.

Google will endeavour to mask or remove identifiable faces and licence plates in a bid to appease privacy activists, with Google Australia's head of corporate communications Rob Shilkin assuring:

We're giving very considerable thought to how best to safeguard Australian's privacy, including consulting experts and community groups, while enabling all Australians to benefit from this new feature.

Capital cities are being recorded over the summer and the images are likely to be available for viewing from the second half of next year.

Let us know if you see the Google vehicles in action. [news.com.au]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles