Saudi Prince Dropping $475 Million on Airbus A380

The mystery baron who's dropping $475 million on an Airbus A380, the biggest commercial aircraft in existence, has been revealed. It's none other than everyone's favourite member of the Saudi royal family, Prince Alwaleed bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud. Oh Alwaleed, you were always the crazy one in the family! He already owns a 747, so I guess the A380 is what he'll take when he wants to fly somewhere and really make an impression. Oh, and in case you were curious, the average income in Saudi Arabia is $17,000, making this purchase equal to the yearly salaries of 27,941 Saudis. [FlightGlobal (Thanks Jason!)]