Sanyo has just announced a new model in their Diply Talk recorder line (the ICR-PS390RM) that happens to be the world's highest capacity voice recorder. Because while 8GB may be standard fare for MP3 players, it's a big deal in the MP3 recorder industry. At lowest quality, users can record up to 1,000 hours of audio before deleting (though the highest quality, stereo settings just offer 12 hours). The best feature, however, may be the ability to partition and PIN password protect half of the drive, preventing nosy spouses from getting all the hot corporate info from your last board meeting. [product via impress]
Sanyo's New Diply Talk Recorder Listens VERY Well
