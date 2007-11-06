Sanyo's New Diply Talk Recorder Listens VERY Well

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

sanyorecorder.jpgSanyo has just announced a new model in their Diply Talk recorder line (the ICR-PS390RM) that happens to be the world's highest capacity voice recorder. Because while 8GB may be standard fare for MP3 players, it's a big deal in the MP3 recorder industry. At lowest quality, users can record up to 1,000 hours of audio before deleting (though the highest quality, stereo settings just offer 12 hours). The best feature, however, may be the ability to partition and PIN password protect half of the drive, preventing nosy spouses from getting all the hot corporate info from your last board meeting. [product via impress]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

