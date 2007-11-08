It may look like it was built for battle, but Sanyo's new inspection robot goes into crawlspaces to check out foundations, to make sure the building doesn't collapse because of structural-integrity issues like cracks or sinking. The robot uses image processing, collision avoidance and what Sanyo simply calls "the robot technology", and can rummage around for 140 minutes on its lithium-ion battery. It will cost under $US9,000, but only in Japan for now. No word yet on the turret-mounted automatic machine gun option. [Sanyo via Akihabara News]
Sanyo Inspection Bot Hunts For Gremlins In Crawlspaces
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.