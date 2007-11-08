Sanyo Inspection Bot Hunts For Gremlins In Crawlspaces

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Sanyo_Inspection_Bot.jpgIt may look like it was built for battle, but Sanyo's new inspection robot goes into crawlspaces to check out foundations, to make sure the building doesn't collapse because of structural-integrity issues like cracks or sinking. The robot uses image processing, collision avoidance and what Sanyo simply calls "the robot technology", and can rummage around for 140 minutes on its lithium-ion battery. It will cost under $US9,000, but only in Japan for now. No word yet on the turret-mounted automatic machine gun option. [Sanyo via Akihabara News]

