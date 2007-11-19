The LVT-WD40 is a waterproof portable TV that Sanyo claims is the perfect bedfellow for its waterproof Xactic camcorder. Widescreen, and with 480 x 272 resolution, it will cost 50,000¥ ($450) when it comes out in Japan on Wednesday. File this one under "chocolate teapot", I think. [Impress]
Sanyo Brings out Waterproof Portable TV, a Companion for the Xacti
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.