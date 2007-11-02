Sanwa Numerical Keyboard Mouse, Taxes' Worst Nightmare

This Sanwa numerical keyboard mouse might not rock your world, but we must have at least a handful of accountants in the audience whose jaws just dropped . Featuring a side toggle button "safety." normal use of the mouse is possible without going all speadsheet on Firefox's ass. But once you toggle that button...oh boy (this is what it's all about, right?)...you can unleash a fury of numerical entry without leaving your beloved optical companion. 3 LEDs denote whether the the 800dpi mouse is armed or just dangerous (we're not sure what LED #3 actually does), and it can be yours for $89. [product and dynamism via scifitech]