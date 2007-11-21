At a Christmas event at a mall in Texas, Santa tried to deliver joy and good tidings to the gathered well-wishers by rappelling down the side of the building. Hey, there was no chimney, after all! Unfortunately for him, his beard got caught in his gear about 30 feet from the ground, requiring him to ruin Christmas for every child in attendance, remove his getup, and be emasculated/rescued by the local fire department. Where are your flying reindeer when you need them, fat man? This is what you get for showing up before Thanksgiving. [Spulch]
Santa Gets Beard Caught in Rappelling Gear, Ain't No Batman
