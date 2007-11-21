Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Santa Gets Beard Caught in Rappelling Gear, Ain't No Batman

At a Christmas event at a mall in Texas, Santa tried to deliver joy and good tidings to the gathered well-wishers by rappelling down the side of the building. Hey, there was no chimney, after all! Unfortunately for him, his beard got caught in his gear about 30 feet from the ground, requiring him to ruin Christmas for every child in attendance, remove his getup, and be emasculated/rescued by the local fire department. Where are your flying reindeer when you need them, fat man? This is what you get for showing up before Thanksgiving. [Spulch]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

