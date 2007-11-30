AT&T is getting into the Christmas spirit and is serving up free Holiday ringtones, Answer Tones and a game called Santa Tower Bloxx to its customers. The ringtones include festive classics such as "Jingle Bells," "The Dreidel Song" and "Noche de Paz". The holiday Answer Tones featured in the promotion include "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," "Feliz Navidad" and "Wizards in Winter." You can text the word "GIFT" to 7230 and a reply message will be sent with the link to download the ringtone. The carrier does show its Scrooge side as texting and downloading fees will still apply. There's no word on how long this offer will last, but my guess is it won't be around past Dec. 25 whether you're naughty or nice. [I4U News]
Santa AT&T Gives Away Free Holiday Ringtones
