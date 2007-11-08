Samsung Unveils New 64GB SATA II SSDs

Samsung is intent on leading the way in SSD adoption with their new 1.8-inch and 2.5-inch 64GB solid state drives featuring a super-fast SATA II interface. With a combination of speed, 100 MBps write speed and a 120MBps read speed and lower power consumption, it won't be long before we see these babies popping up in a lot more devices. Unfortunately, prices are still a barrier, and that is not expected to change when Samsung finally announces how much these drives will cost. [Akihabara News via SciFi Tech via Uberreview]