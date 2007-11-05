Samsung answers the iPhone (isn't everyone?) with this Samsung SPH-M4650, a smartphone running Windows Mobile 6 that takes the touchscreen concept a step further while adding a dose of tacky design along the way. Its touch screen gives you haptic feedback, goosing you with a slight vibration when you touch an icon on its 2.8" screen. The usual 2MP camera is on board, and its DMB TV tuner tells us this exact model isn't headed for these shores. What do we like best about this $550 phone? Its 16mm thinness. Nice try, Samsung—almost iPhoney and a design that might be good enough for the gPhone. [Akihabara News]
Samsung SPH-M4650, WinMo Smartphone with Multi-touch
