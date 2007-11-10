With sales in Japan amounting to less than one percent of its total sales, Samsung has decided to pull back from the land of ramen vending machines due to "poor profitability." As of the end of the October, Samsung's no longer selling any of its consumer products in Japan, though it'll continue to sell computer monitors directly to businesses and components like memory chips. The retreat will "have no impact on Samsung's bottom line." We could speculate on some of the reasons on why no one in Japan bought Samsung products, but uh, we're just not gonna go there. [NYT]
Samsung Retreating from Japan, Ending Consumer Sales
