Samsung Pimps the P2 PMP With Accessories and Services

Samsung is launching the P2 PMP with content partnerships with Rhapsody, Napster and CinemaNow. There will also be an array of accessories ready, homespun hardware like speakers and wireless headphones, plus cases from DLO and Belkin. The strategy, which it calls MPfreedom, is acknowledgment that it takes more than a 3" touchscreen to compete with Apple. Here's a gallery of just some of the products and services available at launch. [Samsung]