Samsung Electro-Mechanics has developed an 8-megapixel CMOS camera module for mobile phones. It measures just 10.5 x 11.5 x 9.4mm and you should be seeing 8-megapixel camera phones by next summer, as they are going into mass production during the first two quarters of 2008. [Unwired View]
Samsung Paves the Way for the 8-Megapixel Camera Phone
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.