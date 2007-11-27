Samsung: Official Response on BlackJack Issues

In case you haven't heard, a rumour has been floating around today stating that AT&T may recall certain BlackJacks due to an antenna issue that could result in poor reception and dropped calls. Reaction to the story by the Samsung camp was swift. The official word is that there is not going to be a recall, but users of a small number of BlackJack devices purchased between Nov. 2006 and Feb. 2007 may be entitled to an exchange if they are experiencing an inordinate amount of dropped calls. If that sounds like you, check out the official Q and A below.

Q: What is the nature of the product advisory issued by ATT and Samsung regarding the SGH-i607 BlackJack?

A: First, there is no recall of product. Some customers who purchased the Samsung BlackJack i607, which was manufactured during the months of November 2006 - February 2007, may find they are experiencing dropped calls or poor signal reception.

Q: What should I do if I am experiencing these issues with my BlackJack phone?

A: If you are experiencing these issues, contact AT&T's Exchange by Mail (XBM) program at 1-800-801-1101. The XBM representative will assist customers with devices built in the timeframe by exchanging their device for another.

Q: How can I tell when my phone was manufactured?

A: The date will be located on the lower right hand side of the identification sticker in the battery compartment. It is in the format of yy.mm.

Q: What has Samsung done to correct the issue?

A: Samsung has implemented some design changes to fix these issues and there have been no issues with call performance with all new hardware manufactured from and after March 2007.