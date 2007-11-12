Dear Samsung, It'd be nice if you brought speakers like this to the American market. Fresh from the 2007 Korea Electronics Show, the speakers are part of Samsung's "Chic and Smart Style" line in the Korean market. Aving's photos indicate they only pack 1 watt of power apiece, but the design is undeniably beautiful. And in the words of 30 Rock's Tracy Jordan, I love these so much, I want to take them behind the school and get them pregnant. [Aving]
Samsung Multimedia Speakers Are Pure Eye Candy
