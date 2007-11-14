Samsung LED backlit monitor goes for OTT colour gamut

It's expensive, but it's not built for those who worry about price tag when they're buying their workstation monitors. The new Samsung XL20 is a designer LCD with LED backlighting that pushes colour gamut up to 114% of the NTSC spectrum. Sadly, this is the figure they've shared with the local market, and we're having a hard time spotting the details for the specifics on its spectrum standards beyond this general figure. Is it xvYCC? No, that delivers 180% of sRGB.

Still, it's an important addition to the Samsung range and gives high-end users another company to choose from in this space. The monitor is packaged with hood and Huey colour calibration tool. Squeeze $2499 out of your wallet and one could be on its way to your desktop right now. [Samsung XL20]

