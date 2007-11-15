Samsung Creates Even Denser NAND Tech, 128GB Flash Memory Cards Coming in '09

Samsung startled us this morning with its latest technological feat, creating a 16-gigabit memory chip that will allow the company to make a 120GB flash memory card. It's a techno-achievement that's the equivalent of a million angels dancing on the head of a pin. Don't be planning to stuff a 128GB flash card and that HD camcorder of yours yet, though, because Samsung says it won't be cranking out anything like that until 2009. [Crave]