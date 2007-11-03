A companion to the newly released 3200dpi Cyborg Gaming Mouse, the Cyborg Keyboard looks like something yanked from the set of Knight Rider. Whether you consider that to be a good thing or not, the Cyborg Keyboard does have a few features that will undoubtedly appeal to gamers. This includes an independently backlit WASD, cursor, 'Cyborg' and NumPad keys to highlight commonly used gaming controls (these keys are also metal plated), 12 macro keys, Pass-through USB, audio and microphone sockets, and enhanced multiple key presses for complex gaming commands. It appears that Saitek intended on maintaining what is essentially a basic keyboard with separated and enhanced gaming features. Both the Cyborg keyboard and mouse are available now for $80 and $60 respectively. [Product Page via UberReview]
Saitek Cyborg Keyboard Decked Out Knight Rider Style
