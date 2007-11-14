SACD player from TEAC Esoteric Rocks Minimal Style, Maximal Price

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

X05_front.jpgTeac Esoteric is celebrating 20 years of semi-high end stuff with the VRDS X-05, a Super Audio CD player that boasts all sorts of sexiness—well, the sort of sexiness that only comes with CD players. For example:Its high-precision loading mechanism gives you, says Teac, an altogether quieter, smoother CD experience, while the aluminium turntable reduces vibration to a minimum. Output is two-channel, this is its backside...

Teac_VRDS_X_05_teac2.jpg... and this is what you'll have to pay when the X-05 comes out in the US, probably in January — $4,350. [Teac Japan via Akihabara News]

