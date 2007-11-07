Rumour Smashed: No Zune Video Share

There's a rumour going around stemming from Microsoft's emails last night informing people of the Zune 2 features that the upcoming players/software update will bring video sharing. We spoke with Microsoft and they told us that no, the new Zunes cannot transfer video from device to device, putting this rumour into out of commission before it starts snowballing into something crazy like Zunes ending the WGA strike.

Also, in case people forgot, Zune Social is the name of their cool new social networking site where you can see what your friends have been listening, to as well as check out stats under each band to see who's listened to them the most. Prepare to see our names under Pat Benatar.