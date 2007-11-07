Rumour Smashed: No Zune Video Share

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

There's a rumour going around stemming from Microsoft's emails last night informing people of the Zune 2 features that the upcoming players/software update will bring video sharing. We spoke with Microsoft and they told us that no, the new Zunes cannot transfer video from device to device, putting this rumour into out of commission before it starts snowballing into something crazy like Zunes ending the WGA strike.

Also, in case people forgot, Zune Social is the name of their cool new social networking site where you can see what your friends have been listening, to as well as check out stats under each band to see who's listened to them the most. Prepare to see our names under Pat Benatar.

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

