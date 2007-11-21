Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Rumour: Apple Planning a 3G iPhone for May Release

iphone_sideshot223.jpgThe Register is reporting that according to a manager at Spain's Telefonica cell carrier, Apple has plans to drop a sexy 3G iPhone on the world in May. Translated from the Spanish, the exact quote from the manager is: "OMG OMG iPhone OMG 3G OMG Apple May Rumors OMG!!!" OK, not really. Here's the real quote:

When iPhone will be launched in Spain? Telefonica expects it on May.

Will Telefonica release a 3G iPhone version on May?

Yes! They expect it.

Take this with a grain of salt the size of your fist, but the timing does seem to make sense, coming about a year after the first generation. What else do you think iPhone 2 will have, other than the obvious boost in HD size? [Sevenclick via Register]

AU: Very important rumour for Australia to hear. We need 3G for it to land here, as Telstra is the only Edge network and Apple and Telstra will never see eye to eye. Earlier thoughts were late next year, so May is a much more optimistic outlook. -SB

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles