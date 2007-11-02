RooKaps Replace Your Army of USB Drives' Lost Heads

I love useful useless pieces of plastic. RooKaps are just such micro-wonders that come in a rainbow of colors. They're just replacement caps for USB drives, but the small city of headless drives I have wandering around my desk make them oddly compelling. Not so compelling is the price, though, with clear ones running $16 for 12, and the coloured ones hitting $16.29 for ten. I mean, they're little pieces of plastic, they're not worth a whole dollar each. Oh, and I'm not sure who "asked" for the $3.99 ones with matching lanyards, but I'm pretty sure they fail at life. [RooKaps via Everything USB]