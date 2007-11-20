Rock Band Review Roundup (Verdict: Great Hardware, Multiplayer)

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

rockbandsccreen.jpgArs, OXM, IGN review Rock Band, and find the hardware to be solid enough, the songs righteous, and Guitar Hero soundly trumped in multiplayer. IGN gives it a 9.4/10. OXM gave em a 9.5/10. Glad they both passed over the played out 11/10 verdict.

Fav of reviewers is The World Tour, which penalizes your band's career when one of your musically-challenged friends drops his drumsticks. Single player is not as great as it is in Guitar Hero, because, hey, very few of us are capable of running a one man band like Axl here. Surprisingly, there are no mentions of online problems, PS3 or XBox Live. Looks like you're safe to buy, if you can find a copy this late in the game. My two cents: Those drums are going to tart up your livingroom something awful. [Ars IGN, OXM]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

