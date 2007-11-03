Nintendo's Wii may be on everyone's minds as the one gaming item that will be hard to find this Christmas, but Rock Band could even beat that. Why? Here are a few reasons. One, the Wii's been available for more than a year. Two, Guitar Hero 2 was almost impossible to find when that was released. Three, Rock Band will only be available as a bundle until early 2008, meaning each package will be taking up lots of shelf space, which also means fewer units in stock. If you want Rock Band this year, you should pre-order now. [GamaSutra - Wired]
Rock Band May Be Harder to Find Than the Wii This Christmas
