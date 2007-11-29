Rock Band Leads to Eviction: Know Your Rocking Limitations

In case you haven't heard, some poor bastard on the Rock Band community forum has been served with a pre-eviction eviction notice for rocking out way, way too hard with Rock Band. Actually, I'm surprised this sort of thing hasn't happened more often given how rowdy Rock Band and Guitar Hero sessions can get. At any rate, if you live in an apartment it might be a good idea to keep the volume in check. The only question is, will our fearless leader be next? [Rock Band Forums]