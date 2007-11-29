In case you haven't heard, some poor bastard on the Rock Band community forum has been served with a pre-eviction eviction notice for rocking out way, way too hard with Rock Band. Actually, I'm surprised this sort of thing hasn't happened more often given how rowdy Rock Band and Guitar Hero sessions can get. At any rate, if you live in an apartment it might be a good idea to keep the volume in check. The only question is, will our fearless leader be next? [Rock Band Forums]
Rock Band Leads to Eviction: Know Your Rocking Limitations
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.