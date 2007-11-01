Rock Band Gear Unboxed: Christ, That's a Lot of Boxes

Game|Life has gotten their box of Rock Band goodness and it looks like there's more cardboard and assembly instructions involved than a desktop from Dell. After tearing through the tree's worth of post-consumer recycled packaging and freeing various appendages from twist ties, you then have to put the whole damn thing together, which apparently requires a small novella for the drum kit. Check a couple more shots after the jump, or just head over to Game|Life to see all of the pulling, snapping excitement. [Unboxing, Drum Kit Assembly]