Robotic Arm Turned Into Legitimate Amusement Park Ride

We've seen amateur idiots turn industrial robot arms into their own personal amusement park ride before, but now a real amusment park is using a robot arm by German industrial giant Kuka to power a ride. Apparently, it's the most powerful robotic arm in the world. It looks like fun, but perhaps a little less fun than the half-assed dangerous version. Although the music on this video is awesome, so I guess it's a tossup. [New Launches]