We've seen amateur idiots turn industrial robot arms into their own personal amusement park ride before, but now a real amusment park is using a robot arm by German industrial giant Kuka to power a ride. Apparently, it's the most powerful robotic arm in the world. It looks like fun, but perhaps a little less fun than the half-assed dangerous version. Although the music on this video is awesome, so I guess it's a tossup. [New Launches]
Robotic Arm Turned Into Legitimate Amusement Park Ride
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.