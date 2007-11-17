There's little info available about this robot drone's ill-fated flight, but it appears that the UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) got confused and flew right into a truck full of soldiers. We can't be sure why this happened, but according the U.S. Defense Department, "A significant contributor to UAV mishaps is the experience level of UAV operators and maintainers." Was the soldier seen here piloting the remote-control craft? He seemed to have some sort of control device in his hands. There are plenty of R/C airplane pilots with astonishing skills—maybe the U.S. military could get some of those dudes signed up. [Danger Room and Naval Safety Center]
Robot Plane Nosedives Into Truck Full of Soldiers
