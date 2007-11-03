Robot Goat Feeds on Broken Dreams

Gamblers at Tokyo's Edogawa Kyotei boat races have a (better?) solution than just throwing away their losing tickets. Because now, players can feed them to a robot goat. When the ticket is placed up to the goat's mouth, a sensor is tripped, cuing the goat to chomp away at finger ticket stubs. Consuming about 500 tickets a day, the robogoat is intended to bring good luck to gamblers in their next race. Not to be a buzzkill or anything, but if the mascot really worked, the goat wouldn't be eating so many tickets every day. [asahi via pinktentacle]