Robo-Moth Hooks Up Insect's Brain to a Robot

robo_moth.jpgReminding us of a tiny paper airplane with flies superglued to its wings, here's another melding of insect and machine, the Robo-Moth. This six-inch robot uses a moth's brain and eyes to get around, and wherever the moth's eyes look, that's where the robot goes. Sure, moths are plenty stupid, with brains scarcely larger than a couple of commas like this, but they can still detect motion better than anything scientists can build.

Researchers hope to use the technology to help paralysis victims to regain the ability to move. Team this buggy robot up with that thought-controlled wheelchair, and now we're getting somewhere. But we're thinking some precautions might need to be taken if they're using moths—don't turn on any bright lights, or the robot will go nuts. [LA Times]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

