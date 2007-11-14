I know how worried you've been that wealthy people have only been able to buy EDGE-capable Nokia 8800s. Well, mercifully, Nokia has finally introduced two 3G edition 8800s, at least in Europe (though they'll certainly be unlocked). The 8800 Arte will ship soon for $1,470, and the 8800 Sapphire Arte, with embedded sapphire, will ship in the first quarter of 2008, at $1,690. Other updates to the luxury line include a 3.2 megapixel camera, 1GB of on board memory and anti-fingerprint coating. [Reuters; Mobile Today]
Rich People Finally Get 3G Nokia 8800s
