RFID Skin Patch Wirelessly Transmits Your Medical Info to Your Doctor's Cell

wireless-id-patch.jpgDoctors and nurses will soon be able to receive updates on their patients with a quick glance at their cellphones, thanks to RFID skin-patch technology developed by Gentag, a DC-based IP development company. The Band-Aid-like patches are flexible and water resistant, and will be able to keep track of a patient's drug interactions and allergies in a non-invasive way so that medical charts can be easily updated, hopefully leading to fewer hospital mistakes. RIFD chips have been used in medicine before, but usually were implanted into the body rather than being placed in a patch on the skin. [Ubergizmo]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

