RFID Skin Patch Wirelessly Transmits Your Medical Info to Your Doctor's Cell

Doctors and nurses will soon be able to receive updates on their patients with a quick glance at their cellphones, thanks to RFID skin-patch technology developed by Gentag, a DC-based IP development company. The Band-Aid-like patches are flexible and water resistant, and will be able to keep track of a patient's drug interactions and allergies in a non-invasive way so that medical charts can be easily updated, hopefully leading to fewer hospital mistakes. RIFD chips have been used in medicine before, but usually were implanted into the body rather than being placed in a patch on the skin. [Ubergizmo]