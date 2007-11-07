Retractable Wii Sensor Bar Brings Gaming to Grandma's

The problem with taking your Wii to your relatives' place for Thanksgiving is that the sensor bar, much like ourselves, is both fragile and awkward to travel with. This retractable sensor bar helps eliminate breakage by shrinking up into a small and convenient package when not in use. Sure, it's probably not as good as the real thing in terms of being a sensor, but it's pretty much guaranteed not to break when airline baggage handlers go sack tossing with your goodies. That $US25 price tag seems a bit extravagant to us, though. Who do we look like, video bloggers? [Console Shop via Go Nintendo via Kotaku]