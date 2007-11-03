Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Renegade Gaming Chair Massages and Reclines

renegade-gaming-chair_48.jpgWe've been eying up gaming chairs for some time, but crescent-shaped ground rockers feel a bit too 13-year-old's room for us. But the Renegade Gaming Chair may just be the obnoxious gaming chair that we can finally justify, as it also combines the obnoxiousness of a massage/recliner—all into one, efficiently glorious, ubergeek seat.

USB compatible with Xbox 360, PS3, Wii, PS2, PC and iPod, the Renegade features 3D stereo speakers in the headrest, 12 motor "rumble" vibration system, game synced ground effect lighting, inputs for more peripherals, multiple massage settings (that can sync to rumble) and, of course, a beverage holder. It's tough to be certain just how much this chair is actually supported for every console game on every platform, but for $530 we might be willing to give it a try...if bought from a store with a good return policy. [automated home via bornrich]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles