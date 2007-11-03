Renegade Gaming Chair Massages and Reclines

We've been eying up gaming chairs for some time, but crescent-shaped ground rockers feel a bit too 13-year-old's room for us. But the Renegade Gaming Chair may just be the obnoxious gaming chair that we can finally justify, as it also combines the obnoxiousness of a massage/recliner—all into one, efficiently glorious, ubergeek seat.

USB compatible with Xbox 360, PS3, Wii, PS2, PC and iPod, the Renegade features 3D stereo speakers in the headrest, 12 motor "rumble" vibration system, game synced ground effect lighting, inputs for more peripherals, multiple massage settings (that can sync to rumble) and, of course, a beverage holder. It's tough to be certain just how much this chair is actually supported for every console game on every platform, but for $530 we might be willing to give it a try...if bought from a store with a good return policy. [automated home via bornrich]