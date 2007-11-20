The Auto Assault-12 (AA-12) is an automatic 12-gauge shotgun can fire 300 rounds per minute and is recoilless. Basically, it's incredibly powerful and you really, really, don't want to be at the wrong end of it. It's also claimed that it requires no cleaning or lubrication ever, although I'm not really sure how that would work. In any case, you don't really care. What you care about is that it's a big gun and makes loud noises and busts stuff up real good. look forward to killing many terrorists/Russians with this in Call of Duty 5: Are You a Bad Enough Dude to Rescue the President? [TechEBlog via New Launches]
Recoilless Auto Shotgun Fires 300 Rounds Per Minute, No Cleaning or Lube Required
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.