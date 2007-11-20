Recoilless Auto Shotgun Fires 300 Rounds Per Minute, No Cleaning or Lube Required

The Auto Assault-12 (AA-12) is an automatic 12-gauge shotgun can fire 300 rounds per minute and is recoilless. Basically, it's incredibly powerful and you really, really, don't want to be at the wrong end of it. It's also claimed that it requires no cleaning or lubrication ever, although I'm not really sure how that would work. In any case, you don't really care. What you care about is that it's a big gun and makes loud noises and busts stuff up real good. look forward to killing many terrorists/Russians with this in Call of Duty 5: Are You a Bad Enough Dude to Rescue the President? [TechEBlog via New Launches]